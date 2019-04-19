WATCH: Coachella Streaming Weekend 2 For The First Time

After a record number of viewers (83 million) tuned into watch the likes of Weezer, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala & much more live from Coachella last weekend - the festival will be streaming the second weekend on YouTube for the first time ever.

Video of Coachella 2019 Curated LIVE

This weekend will be a bit different. As opposed to being solely focused on live sets, the "Coachella Curated" single channel will include performances from both weekend 1 & weekend 2, artist interviews, commentary, animated segments, and documentary shorts. It will also be on a single channel as opposed to the usual 3.

Among the artists set to appear are:

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Ariana Grande

Bob Moses

RUFUS DU SOL

Dillon Francis

Maggie Rogers

& many more. The channel goes live at 5 PM (PST) on Friday April 19th.

Also, for the very first time there will be a webcast from live inside the Yuma Tent featuring DJ sets from Idris Elba, Guy Gerber, Nicole Moudaber, Deep Dish & more.