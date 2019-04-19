WATCH: Coachella Streaming Weekend 2 For The First Time
After a record number of viewers (83 million) tuned into watch the likes of Weezer, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala & much more live from Coachella last weekend - the festival will be streaming the second weekend on YouTube for the first time ever.
This weekend will be a bit different. As opposed to being solely focused on live sets, the "Coachella Curated" single channel will include performances from both weekend 1 & weekend 2, artist interviews, commentary, animated segments, and documentary shorts. It will also be on a single channel as opposed to the usual 3.
Among the artists set to appear are:
- Billie Eilish
- Tame Impala
- Ariana Grande
- Bob Moses
- RUFUS DU SOL
- Dillon Francis
- Maggie Rogers
& many more. The channel goes live at 5 PM (PST) on Friday April 19th.
Also, for the very first time there will be a webcast from live inside the Yuma Tent featuring DJ sets from Idris Elba, Guy Gerber, Nicole Moudaber, Deep Dish & more.