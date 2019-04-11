WATCH: Coachella 2019 Webcast Stream And Schedule

Not heading to Indio, California for Coachella? That's perfectly OK. You can watch the festival in the comfort of your own home & for the first time ever both weekends will stream live on Youtube. All stream times are in PST & you can see which channel each will be on for the 72 artists featured on this year's webcast. The 1975, Tame Impala, Billie Eilish, CHVRCHES, & many more will be shown. Donald Glover & Rihanna's film 'Guava Island' will also play during the webcast. Once the webcast goes live we'll have the channels available right here.

Video of Coachella Live 2019 on YouTube - April 12-14 - Presented by T-Mobile

Friday, April 12th:

04:15 p.m. – Hurray for the Riff Raff (2)

04:15 – Los Tucanes De Tijuana (3)

04:40 – Juaz (3)

05:10 – JPEGMAFIA (1)

05:40 – Mon Laferte (2)

05:45 – SG Lewis (3)

05:55 – Kacey Musgraves (1)

06:25 – Gorgon City (2)

06:30 – Calypso Rose (3)

06:45 – Jaden Smith (1)

07:20 – DVSN (3)

07:25 – Tierra Whack (2)

08:05 – Polo & Pan (3)

08:30 – BLACKPINK (1)

09:00 – Rüfüs Du Sol (2)

09:30 – Khruangbin (3)

09:35 – The 1975 (1)

10:30 – Janelle Monáe (1)

11:15 – Charlotte Gainsbourg (2)

11:25 – Childish Gambino (1)

11:30 – Nora En Pure (3)

12:00 a.m. – DJ Snake (2)

12:05 – Kayzo (3)

Saturday, April 13th:

04:15 p.m. – ARIZONA (1)

04:15 – Wallows (2)

04:15 – Jambinai (3)

04:35 – FKJ (3)

05:00 – Guava Island, A Childish Gambino Film (1,2,3)

06:00 – Mr. Eazi (2)

06:00 – Steady Holiday (3)

06:30 – The Interrupters (3)

06:40 – Mac DeMarco (2)

07:05 – Bazzi (1)

07:15 – Clozee (3)

07:30 – Sir (2)

07:50 – J Balvin (1)

07:55 – Virgil Abloh (2)

08:00 – Bob Moses (3)

08:25 – Maggie Rogers (2)

08:45 – Weezer (1)

08:50 – Gryffin (3)

09:15 – Christine and the Queens (2)

09:30 – Four Tet (3)

09:50 – Billie Eilish (1)

10:15 – Juice WRLD (2)

10:30 – Parcels (3)

11:00 – Tame Impala (1)

11:05 – Wiz Khalifa (2)

11:15 – Smino (3)

11:55 – Kid Cudi (2)

12:00 a.m. – Little Simz (3)

12:30 – Bassnectar (1)

Sunday, April 14th:

04:15 p.m. – Emily King (1)

04:15 – Mansionair (2)

04:15 – Burna Boy (3)

05:00 – Alice Merton (2)

05:05 – Pusha-T (1)

05:55 – Bad Bunny (1)

05:55 – Unknown Mortal Orchestra (2)

06:50 – Blood Orange (1)

06:50 – Dermont Kennedy (2)

07:40 – Lizzo (2)

09:00 – YG (3)

09:15 – Sofi Tukker (2)

09:50 – Dillon Francis (3)

10:05 – CHVRCHES (2)

10:35 – Ariana Grande (1)

11:10 – NGHTMRE (3)