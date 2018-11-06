Watch Bastille And Marshmello Deliver A Stripped Down Performance Of "Happier"

November 6, 2018
Marshmello & Bastille teamed up for what's becoming one of 2018's biggest hits with "Happier". Now the two acts have delivered a special performance of the song in BBC Radio 1's Lounge. Watch here:

They also played a cover of Benny Blanco, Khalid, & Halsey's hit "Eastside".

You can see Bastille on December 8th in San Jose at Not So Silent Night 2018 & listen all this week for your chance to get backstage to meet them!

