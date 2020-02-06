Warriors Trade D'Angelo Russell To Minnesota

February 6, 2020
D'angelo Russell

The Golden State Warriors have traded away D'angelo Russell, Jacob Evans & Omari Spellman to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first round pick & 2022 second round pick.

The Warriors are 12-40 and looking at having a top 5 draft pick in the upcoming draft as well as a healthy Steph Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green for the 2020-2021 season. Andrew Wiggins is a former number 1 pick and figures to be a starter for Golden State moving forward.

The roster overhaul continues as the Warriors look to rebound in 2020 with a healthier roster and more draft picks.

