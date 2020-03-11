Warriors To Host Nets In Empty Chase Center Thursday Night

After mayor London Breed insituted a ban on gatherings of 1,000+ people in San Francisco for the next two weeks in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 it has been reported that the Golden State Warriors will play a game closed to fans Thursday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors, league sources say, will be directed to play host to the Nets on Thursday night at Chase Center in a game CLOSED to fans — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 11, 2020

Former Warriors star Kevin Durant is expected to make the trip to the Bay Area with the Brooklyn Nets, but any tributes to him will obviously be postponed until next season.

I can confirm this. Tomorrow should be interesting. https://t.co/RWZJy3aQmf — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) March 11, 2020

The Warriors remaining home games this season are also likely to be played without fans in attendance, per ESPN.