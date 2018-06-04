Warriors Hosting Oracle Arena Watch Party For Game 3

Want to experience an NBA Finals game at Oracle Arena? You can, even if the Warriors aren't actually playing at home. The Warriors will once again host a watch party inside the team's home arena for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which will be this Wednesday at 6 PM (PST) in Cleveland.

Squad leaving town doesn’t meant the fun stops on #WarriorsGround! Game 3 watch party going down on Wednesday --



Get your seats now » https://t.co/SkPWwWWjSB pic.twitter.com/BJgZj4vM75 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 4, 2018

Tickets are $20 and parking is $15. You can grab your tickets at NBA.com.