Warriors Hosting Oracle Arena Watch Party For Game 3

June 4, 2018
Want to experience an NBA Finals game at Oracle Arena? You can, even if the Warriors aren't actually playing at home. The Warriors will once again host a watch party inside the team's home arena for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which will be this Wednesday at 6 PM (PST) in Cleveland.

Tickets are $20 and parking is $15. You can grab your tickets at NBA.com.

Golden State Warriors
Oracle Arena