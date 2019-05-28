Warriors Hosting NBA Finals Watch Parties At Oracle Arena

At most there are three games left for the Warriors at Oracle Arena. If the series doesn't get past game 5 then there will only be two more for the Warriors in Oakland, so it's time to take advantage of watching the team in their longtime home as much as possible. You can do that on Thursday & Sunday as the team hosts watch parties at the arena while the Dubs look to win games 1 & 2 in Toronto.

Hey #DubNation, come watch Game 1 at @OracleArena with 20,000 of your closest friends --



--️ https://t.co/PtK2vGEJal pic.twitter.com/UicwD3H8Sh — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 28, 2019

Tickets are $25 and parking is $20 for the watch parties and you can grab those here. The games start at 6 PM on Thursday and 5 PM on Sunday. Parking opens 30 minutes prior to the games.

Other potential watch parties could be held for Game 5 (Monday June 10th) & Game 7 (Sunday June 16th).

The Warriors will play in San Francisco at the new Chase Center beginning in the fall.