Warriors Hosting $5 Open Practice At Chase Center Tonight

The Golden State Warriors played their first game at their new San Francisco home, Chase Center, over the weekend in a pre-season loss to the Lakers. They'll have a few more tune-ups prior to their October 24th season opener & you have a chance on Monday night to get a look at the team practice & at the new arena for cheap. The team is hosting an open practice for fans for $5.

Let's watch the @warriors put in some work tonight --



Everything you need to know heading into tonight's Open Practice, presented by @Chase » https://t.co/biEXkFfEW6



-- Chase Center

-- 5:30 PM

-- 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/XUmLzrvzee — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 7, 2019

It's a rare opportunity to watch the team practice and for many a first look at Chase Center. Doors open at 5:30PM & practice kicks off at 6:30PM.

Your ticket also acts as a MUNI ticket for the entire day. You can grab tix at Ticketmaster.

Proceeds from tonight's practice go to the Warriors Community Foundation. For more info head here.