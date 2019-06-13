With The Warriors Gone: Whats Next For Oracle Arena?

Now that the Golden State Warriors have played their final game at Oracle Arena and will head to San Francisco to play at the Chase Center beginning this fall, what will become of their old arena? Well, it appears that it'll be sticking around as a concert venue that will also continue to host sporting events. Long-term plans are more contingent on the future of the Oakland A's and their progress with a new stadium. The A's will play at the Oakland Coliseum (now RingCentral Coliseum) through their 2022 season and hope to move to the Howard Terminal site for 2023. On Wednesday Oakland City Council backed a pair of bills that will help make that a reality. Per the A's, once they move from the Coliseum it seems likely that it will be torn down. The team gas a plan that would keep concerts and events at Oracle Arena while developing a multiuse set complexes in the Coliseum site including shops, affordable housing, manufacturing jobs, parks and more. They'd like for it to become a tech hub. A's president Dave Kaval has promised that this will all be privately funded.

The privately financed ballpark will anchor a new, vibrant, waterfront district that will feature housing, including affordable housing, restaurants, retail, small business space, and public gathering spaces. https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/xA4KS8F4x4 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) November 28, 2018

So, Oracle Arena will be around for at least the next few years and likely longer if the current plans come to fruition.