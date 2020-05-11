Vans Warped Tour Founder Hints That Tour Could Return With New Name

The Vans Warped Tour ended for good after a farewell cross-country tour in 2018 & five farewell dates in 2019 with the last ones ever happening at Shoreline last summer. Now Warped fans are excited because founder Kevin Lyman hinted at the return of a similar tour, just under a different name.

It might just be called something else. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) May 9, 2020

Hoping for anything soon is definitely premature as Lyman himself pointed out that there will be many painful days ahead for the live music industry before things start to return to some semblance of normal.

We'll keep you updated on any future tour ideas from Kevin Lyman and it's worth noting that Mayhem Festival, which he had a hand in creating, has postponed its return to 2021.