Walmart The Latest Store To Introduce Special Shopping Hours For Seniors

Joining the likes of Target, Safeway, and Whole Foods, Walmart has announced a special time for those 60+ to shop in their stores. Every Tuesday morning from March 24th - April 28th they will open one hour earlier for a dedicated senior shopping hour.

To better serve our customers and support our associates, Walmart U.S. stores are making the following changes: https://t.co/SFfKBdos5z pic.twitter.com/StIx9p2adE — Walmart (@Walmart) March 19, 2020

Pharmarcies and vision centers will be open during those senior shopping hours.

After adjusting hours of 24 hour stores to 6AM - 11PM, Walmart has modified that to 7AM - 8:30PM starting March 19th.

Walmart's auto centers are closed and those employees will help restock and clean stores until further notice.

