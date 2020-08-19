Walgreens Closing Market And Van Ness Location

August 19, 2020
The longtime Walgreens location at the corner of Market St. & Van Ness in San Francisco will see its lease expire at the end of August and the store will shutter for good. In its place will go a new 47-story featuring 333 apartments.

This tower has been in the works since 2015 and its unclear when construction will begin on it.

For more head to Hoodline.

