Walgreens Closing Market And Van Ness Location
The SF store is closing
August 19, 2020
The longtime Walgreens location at the corner of Market St. & Van Ness in San Francisco will see its lease expire at the end of August and the store will shutter for good. In its place will go a new 47-story featuring 333 apartments.
Walgreens to close Van Ness & Market store permanently https://t.co/P0Pyxv1W40 by @colazioneAroma pic.twitter.com/YTC19IpAMd— Hoodline (@Hoodline) August 19, 2020
This tower has been in the works since 2015 and its unclear when construction will begin on it.
For more head to Hoodline.