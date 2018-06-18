Wahlburgers Announces Bay Area Expansion With Pier 39 Location

Last fall the Bay Area got its first taste of Mark, Donnie, & Paul Wahlberg's Wahlburgers with the opening of a location in Palo Alto on University Ave. Now another Bay Area location is coming with one set to open at San Francisco's Pier 39.

It's expected to open sometime this winter and you'll certainly have to brave the tourists to get to it.

Wahlburgers, which is also the subject of a reality show on A&E, is most popular for its third-pound burgers with gourmet cheese & Wahl sauce.