Wahlburgers Announces Bay Area Expansion With Pier 39 Location
Last fall the Bay Area got its first taste of Mark, Donnie, & Paul Wahlberg's Wahlburgers with the opening of a location in Palo Alto on University Ave. Now another Bay Area location is coming with one set to open at San Francisco's Pier 39.
Mark Wahlberg is bringing @Wahlburgers to San Franciscohttps://t.co/sYtYCfV21e pic.twitter.com/3G3Hv4AMFc— Time Out SF (@TimeOut_SF) June 18, 2018
It's expected to open sometime this winter and you'll certainly have to brave the tourists to get to it.
Wahlburgers, which is also the subject of a reality show on A&E, is most popular for its third-pound burgers with gourmet cheese & Wahl sauce.