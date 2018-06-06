Voters OK Bay Area Bridge Toll Hikes By Passing Regional Measure 3

Regional Measure 3, which aims to reduce traffic & improve public transit with a toll hike is nearing approval. It would provide $4.45 billion towards traffic & public transit projects over the next decade. The measure needs a simple majority from all 9 Bay Area counties to pass & it looks like it'll pass in 7 counties, with Solano & Contra Costa County voting it down.

Regional Measure 3, which raises tolls on state-owned Bay Area bridges by $3 to fund $4.5 billion in transit improvements, is moving toward approval.https://t.co/1CyQxRpjaw — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) June 6, 2018

Mayors of Oakland, San Jose, & (the interim mayor of) San Francisco all campaigned for the measure as did SF senator Scott Wiener.

Regional Measure 3 will fund nearly $5 billion in critical Bay Area transportation projects. Here’s a map showing what will be funded. Yes on RM 3! pic.twitter.com/cLTGgtcjde — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 5, 2018

The Measure will raise tolls on Bay Area bridges (except the Golden Gate) by $1 every three years starting in 2019 and by 2025 tolls are expected to cost $8 to cross Bay Area bridges at normal times & $9 during peak hours.