Voters OK Bay Area Bridge Toll Hikes By Passing Regional Measure 3

June 6, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Pikadream | Dreamstime.com

Regional Measure 3, which aims to reduce traffic & improve public transit with a toll hike is nearing approval. It would provide $4.45 billion towards traffic & public transit projects over the next decade. The measure needs a simple majority from all 9 Bay Area counties to pass & it looks like it'll pass in 7 counties, with Solano & Contra Costa County voting it down.

Mayors of Oakland, San Jose, & (the interim mayor of) San Francisco all campaigned for the measure as did SF senator Scott Wiener.

The Measure will raise tolls on Bay Area bridges (except the Golden Gate) by $1 every three years starting in 2019 and by 2025 tolls are expected to cost $8 to cross Bay Area bridges at normal times & $9 during peak hours.

