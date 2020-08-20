Tourists In Santa Cruz County Urged To Leave As Fires Grow

Santa Cruz County's Emergency Operations Center has issued an order to all visitors of the county urging them to leave immediately as CZU Lightning Complex fires continue to grow in the area. Those staying in hotels, motels, & vacation rentals should leave ASAP as the county looks to utilize more spaces as shelter for residents who have to evacuate.

It is requested that no one visit the county for the time being and it is suggested that those leaving south should use Highway 1 and those leaving to the norht use Highway 17.

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will close to the public through Sunday August 23rd and has canceled their opening weekend of drive-in movies.