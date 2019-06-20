Visitors Can Now Swim In The Hearst Castle Pools - But It Will Cost You

California's Hearst Castle has opened up their iconic pools for swimming to those who are willing to pay quite the cost for a dip. If you are looking to dive in at the Central Coast's legendary landmark you can thanks to The Foundation at Heast Castle will allow members to pay $500 for a membership and an additional $950 for a swim.

The outdoor Neptune Pool will be open for four nights starting in July and the indoor Roman pool will be open for two nights.

For more head to foundationhearstcastle.com.