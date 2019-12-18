Visa Warns That Hackers Are Accessing Credit Card Info Via Purchases At Gas Pumps

Visa has an issued a warning that hackers are obtaining your credit card info through you paying using your card at the pumps. More sophisticated than credit card skimming a hacking group known as FIN8 is infiltrating gas station point-of-sale networks to skim card data.

The credit card company has its cybercrimes division keeping a close eye on the situation and advises customers to look out for additional charges on their bills.

Pumps that use chip readers are more secure, but most gas stations still use swiping for card purchases. Visa announced that fuel merchants must install chip readers at pumps by October 2020.

