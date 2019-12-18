Visa Warns That Hackers Are Accessing Credit Card Info Via Purchases At Gas Pumps

Visa has an issued a warning that hackers are obtaining your credit card info through you paying using your card at the pumps. More sophisticated than credit card skimming a hacking group known as FIN8 is infiltrating gas station point-of-sale networks to skim card data.

VISA GAS PUMP WARNING: Visa warns customers about gas pump hackshttps://t.co/o5YYMUM86G — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) December 17, 2019

The credit card company has its cybercrimes division keeping a close eye on the situation and advises customers to look out for additional charges on their bills.

Pumps that use chip readers are more secure, but most gas stations still use swiping for card purchases. Visa announced that fuel merchants must install chip readers at pumps by October 2020.

To read Visa's security alert head here.