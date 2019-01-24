Virgin To Debut Adults-Only Cruise Line In 2020

Virgin is preparing to launch Virgin Voyages in 2020 and it's a cruise line that will be exclusively for those 18 & up. The adults-only "Secret Lady" ship will depart from Miami beginning next year & you'll be able to book your stay beginning on Valentine's Day 2019.

Equipped with 78 luxury suites, a 24-hour diner, pizza joint, tattoo bar, blow dry bar, spa and much more the ship will take you to luxurious Caribbean destination & eventually Cuba as well.

For more head to virginvoyages.com.