Vinyl Sales Surpass CD Sales For The First Time Since 1986

The RIAA has published their 2020 mid-year revenue report and something has happened in music sales that hasn't occurred since 1986 - vinyl has outsold CDs for the first time in 34 years.

If you've been adding to your record collection this year, you're not alone. https://t.co/pt3y8ZtEhn — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) September 11, 2020

Despite part of the first half of 2020 including a worldwide pandemic, the music industry actually saw a 5.6% bump in revenue overall. Vinyl sales were up ($232.1 million) while CD sales (down a staggering 48%) and digital downloads saw decreases in sales.

Streaming remains king as it accounted for 85% of the industry's revenue with subscriptions increasing by 24% in the first half of the year.

2020 has also seen cassette sales double & guitar brands like Fender & Gibson see record sales #'s.