Vinyl Sales Surpass CD Sales For The First Time Since 1986

And they did so by over $100 million

September 10, 2020
The RIAA has published their 2020 mid-year revenue report and something has happened in music sales that hasn't occurred since 1986 - vinyl has outsold CDs for the first time in 34 years.

Despite part of the first half of 2020 including a worldwide pandemic, the music industry actually saw a 5.6% bump in revenue overall. Vinyl sales were up ($232.1 million) while CD sales (down a staggering 48%) and digital downloads saw decreases in sales. 

Streaming remains king as it accounted for 85% of the industry's revenue with subscriptions increasing by 24% in the first half of the year. 

2020 has also seen cassette sales double & guitar brands like Fender & Gibson see record sales #'s.

