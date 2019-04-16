Vinyl And CDs Outsell Digital Downloads Again In 2018

2017 marked the first time in seven years that physical album sales eclipsed digital downloads & that trend continued last year. Vinyl sales once again rose in 2018 and after Record Store Day 2019 it looks like that trend should continue this year.

Streaming services like Spotify & Apple Music have grown to be responsible for about 75% of music industry revenue ($7.4 billion in 2018) and have contributed to the downfall of digital downloads. Paid subscribers to streaming services exceeded 50 million for the first time ever in 2018, as well.

As for the resurgence of purchasing physical copies - vinyl sales were up from 8.6 million copies in 2017 to 9.7 million copies in 2018. Totalling about $420 million in revenue for the music industry. Combined with CD sales ($700 million) physical copies edged digital downloads, which were down 23% in 2018 & totaled $1.15 billion.

Despite the numbers, Apple denies reports that they'll shut down iTunes downloads to focus on streaming, but we'll wait and see on that.

For more on the 2018 #'s head to BGR & check out all of the RIAA's cool graphs & figures here - how did $25 million get spent on ringback tones in 2018??