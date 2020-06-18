VINNIE'S SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 06.18.2020
Here's what Vinnie played on Thursday night
June 18, 2020
Vinnie drops by for an hour of classic & heavy ALT tracks every Thursday at 7PM and here's what he played on Thursday June 18th:
Devo - Whip It
Nirvana - On A Plain
White Zombie - More Human Than Human
Modest Mouse - Float On
Faith No More - We Care A Lot
Sublime - What I Got
Pavement - Cut Your Hair
The Killers - Somebody Told Me
Beastie Boys - Sabotage
Bush - Machinehead
Black Keys - Howlin' For You
30 Seconds To Mars - The Kill
The Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop