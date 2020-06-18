VINNIE'S SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 06.18.2020

Vinnie drops by for an hour of classic & heavy ALT tracks every Thursday at 7PM and here's what he played on Thursday June 18th:

Devo - Whip It

Nirvana - On A Plain

White Zombie - More Human Than Human

Modest Mouse - Float On

Faith No More - We Care A Lot

Sublime - What I Got

Pavement - Cut Your Hair

The Killers - Somebody Told Me

Beastie Boys - Sabotage

Bush - Machinehead

Black Keys - Howlin' For You

30 Seconds To Mars - The Kill

The Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop