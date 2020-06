VINNIES SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 06.11.2020

Every week hear an hour of classic & heavy ALT tracks on Vinnie's Side Piece, here's what he played this week:

Iggy Pop - Lust For Life

My Chemical Romance - Welcome To The Black Parade

Soundgarden - Outshined

Foo Fighters - Best of You

Rage Against The Machine - Renegades Of Funk

Green Day - Brain Stew/Jaded

Jane's Addiction - Mountain Song

The Strokes - Last Nite

Deftones - Change

The Killers - Read My Mind

The Offspring - Self Esteem

Alice In Chains - Man In The Box

Weezer - Hash Pipe