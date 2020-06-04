VINNIES SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 06.04.2020

Every Thursday from 7-8PM Vinnie plays an hour of classic & heavy ALT tracks on Vinnie's Side Piece and here's what he played on June 4th:

The White Stripes - Icky Thump

The Offspring - Why Don't You Get A Job?

Audioslave - Show Me How To Live

Muse - Uprising

Eminem - Lose Yourself

Smashing Pumpkins - Cherub Rock

Green Day - Welcome To Paradise

Cage The Elephant - Trouble

Primus - My Name Is Mud

Sublime - Doin' Time

Stone Temple Pilots - Vasoline

Queens of The Stone Age - No One Knows

Nine Inch Nails - Closer