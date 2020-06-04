VINNIES SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 06.04.2020
Here's what Vinnie played on Thursday night
June 4, 2020
Every Thursday from 7-8PM Vinnie plays an hour of classic & heavy ALT tracks on Vinnie's Side Piece and here's what he played on June 4th:
The White Stripes - Icky Thump
The Offspring - Why Don't You Get A Job?
Audioslave - Show Me How To Live
Muse - Uprising
Eminem - Lose Yourself
Smashing Pumpkins - Cherub Rock
Green Day - Welcome To Paradise
Cage The Elephant - Trouble
Primus - My Name Is Mud
Sublime - Doin' Time
Stone Temple Pilots - Vasoline
Queens of The Stone Age - No One Knows
Nine Inch Nails - Closer