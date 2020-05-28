VINNIE'S SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 05.28.2020

Every Thursday from 7-8PM Vinnie brings you an hour of classic & heavy ALT tracks in Vinnie's Side Piece. Here's what he played on May 28th:

Violent Femmes - Add It Up

The Black Keys - Tighten Up

The Cult - Fire Woman

Nirvana - Breed

Garbage - Only Happens When It Rains

​Incubus - Pardon Me

Filter - Hey Man, Nice Shot

Foo Fighters - My Hero

Jane's Addiction - Stop

Beck - Loser

The Killers - All These Things That I've Done

The Dead Milkmen - Punk Rock Girl

Linkin Park - One Step Closer