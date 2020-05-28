VINNIE'S SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 05.28.2020
Here's what Vinnie played on Thursday night
May 28, 2020
Every Thursday from 7-8PM Vinnie brings you an hour of classic & heavy ALT tracks in Vinnie's Side Piece. Here's what he played on May 28th:
Violent Femmes - Add It Up
The Black Keys - Tighten Up
The Cult - Fire Woman
Nirvana - Breed
Garbage - Only Happens When It Rains
Incubus - Pardon Me
Filter - Hey Man, Nice Shot
Foo Fighters - My Hero
Jane's Addiction - Stop
Beck - Loser
The Killers - All These Things That I've Done
The Dead Milkmen - Punk Rock Girl
Linkin Park - One Step Closer