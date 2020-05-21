VINNIES SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 05.21.2020
Here's what Vinnie played on Thursday night
May 21, 2020
Here's the classic & heavy ALT tracks Vinnie played on this week's edition of Vinnie's Side Piece:
Rancid - Time Bomb
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
Rob Zombie - Dragula
The White Stripes - The Hardest Button To Button
The Breeders - Cannonball
Stone Temple Pilots - Sex Type Thing
Arctic Monkeys - Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
Foo Fighters - Monkey Wrench
Muse - Starlight
Dramarama - Anything, Anything
Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We're Going Down
Incubus - Wish You Were Here
The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go