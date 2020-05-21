VINNIES SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 05.21.2020

Here's the classic & heavy ALT tracks Vinnie played on this week's edition of Vinnie's Side Piece:

Rancid - Time Bomb

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

Rob Zombie - Dragula

The White Stripes - The Hardest Button To Button

The Breeders - Cannonball

Stone Temple Pilots - Sex Type Thing

Arctic Monkeys - Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?



Foo Fighters - Monkey Wrench

Muse - Starlight

Dramarama - Anything, Anything

Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We're Going Down

Incubus - Wish You Were Here

The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go