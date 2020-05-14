VINNIES SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 05.14.2020

Every Thursday from 7-8PM Vinnie takes over ALT 105.3 for an hour of classic & heavy ALT tracks. Here's what he played on Thursday May 14th.

System of A Down - Chop Suey!

Stone Temple Pilots - Plush

Guns N Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine

Violent Femmes - Blister In The Sun

Nine Inch Nails - Head Like A Hold

The Killers - Caution

Primus - Jerry Was A Race Car Driver

Pearl Jam - Even Flow

Beastie Boys - So What'Cha Want

Linkin Park - Numb

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Higher Ground

The Black Keys - Tighten Up

Smashing Pumpkins - Zero