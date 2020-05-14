VINNIES SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 05.14.2020
Here's what Vinnie played on Thursday night
May 14, 2020
Every Thursday from 7-8PM Vinnie takes over ALT 105.3 for an hour of classic & heavy ALT tracks. Here's what he played on Thursday May 14th.
System of A Down - Chop Suey!
Stone Temple Pilots - Plush
Guns N Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine
Violent Femmes - Blister In The Sun
Nine Inch Nails - Head Like A Hold
The Killers - Caution
Primus - Jerry Was A Race Car Driver
Pearl Jam - Even Flow
Beastie Boys - So What'Cha Want
Linkin Park - Numb
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Higher Ground
The Black Keys - Tighten Up
Smashing Pumpkins - Zero