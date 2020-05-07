VINNIE'S SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 05.07.2020

Every Thursday Vinnie takes over ALT 105.3 for an hour of classic & heavy alternative tracks. Here's what he played on this week's edition fo Vinnie's Side Piece:

Beastie Boys - No Sleep Till Brooklyn

Foo Fighters - All My Life

The Clash - Train In Vain

Muse - Madness

Faith No More - Epic

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Love Rollercoaster

Garbage - Special

My Chemical Romance - Welcome To The Black Parade

Soundgarden - Spoonman

Tool - Sober

Jane's Addiction - Been Caught Stealing

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones - The Impression That I Get

Bush - Everything Zen

blink-182 - All The Small Things