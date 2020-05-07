VINNIE'S SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 05.07.2020
Here's what Vinnie played on Thursday night
May 7, 2020
Every Thursday Vinnie takes over ALT 105.3 for an hour of classic & heavy alternative tracks. Here's what he played on this week's edition fo Vinnie's Side Piece:
Beastie Boys - No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Foo Fighters - All My Life
The Clash - Train In Vain
Muse - Madness
Faith No More - Epic
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Love Rollercoaster
Garbage - Special
My Chemical Romance - Welcome To The Black Parade
Soundgarden - Spoonman
Tool - Sober
Jane's Addiction - Been Caught Stealing
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones - The Impression That I Get
Bush - Everything Zen
blink-182 - All The Small Things