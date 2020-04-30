VINNIES SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 04.30.2020
Here's what Vinnie played on Thursday night
April 30, 2020
Vinnie takes over ALT 105.3 for an hour every Thursday night from 7-8PM for an hour of classic & heavy alternative with Vinnie's Side Piece. Here's what he played on Thursday April 30th:
The White Stripes - Fell In Love With A Girl
The Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated
Green Day - Longview
Rise Against - Savior
Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)
Foo Fighters - Monkey Wrench
The Black Keys - Lonely Boy
Temple Of The Dog - Hunger Strike
Sum 41 - Fat Lip
Beck - Devi's Haircut
The Cult - Love Removal Machine
Pearl Jam - Even Flow
Social Distortion - Story Of My Live
Fatboy Slim - Praise You