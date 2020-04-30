VINNIES SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 04.30.2020

Vinnie takes over ALT 105.3 for an hour every Thursday night from 7-8PM for an hour of classic & heavy alternative with Vinnie's Side Piece. Here's what he played on Thursday April 30th:

The White Stripes - Fell In Love With A Girl

The Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated

Green Day - Longview

Rise Against - Savior

Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)

Foo Fighters - Monkey Wrench

The Black Keys - Lonely Boy

Temple Of The Dog - Hunger Strike

Sum 41 - Fat Lip

Beck - Devi's Haircut

The Cult - Love Removal Machine

Pearl Jam - Even Flow

Social Distortion - Story Of My Live

Fatboy Slim - Praise You