VINNIE'S SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 04.23.2020

Here's what Vinnie played on Thursday night April 23, 2020 for Vinnie's Side Piece:

4/23 vinnies side piece playlist

Alice In Chains - Would?

Cake - The Distance

AFI - Girl’s Not Grey

The Killers - When You Were Young

Garbage - Only Happy When It Rains

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

House of Pain - Jump Around

The Offspring - You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid

Rage Against The Machine - Bulls On Parade

blink-182 - The Rock Show

Social Distortion - Ball & Chain

Pearl Jam - Even Flow

Marilyn Manson - The Beautiful People

Smashing Pumpkins - Bullet With Butterfly Wings