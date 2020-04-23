VINNIE'S SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 04.23.2020
Here's what Vinnie played on Thursday night
April 23, 2020
Here's what Vinnie played on Thursday night April 23, 2020 for Vinnie's Side Piece:
4/23 vinnies side piece playlist
Dallas Osborn
Tue 4/21/2020 7:35 PM
Matt Ashlock;
For this week’s playlist graphic:
Alice In Chains - Would?
Cake - The Distance
AFI - Girl’s Not Grey
The Killers - When You Were Young
Garbage - Only Happy When It Rains
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
House of Pain - Jump Around
The Offspring - You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid
Rage Against The Machine - Bulls On Parade
blink-182 - The Rock Show
Social Distortion - Ball & Chain
Pearl Jam - Even Flow
Marilyn Manson - The Beautiful People
Smashing Pumpkins - Bullet With Butterfly Wings