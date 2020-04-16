VINNIE'S SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 04.16.2020
Here's what Vinnie played on Thursday night
April 16, 2020
Here's the playlist from the first edition of Vinnie's Side Piece, which you can hear every Thursday night at 7PM on ALT 105.3:
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Suck My Kiss
Weezer - Undone (The Sweater Song)
Green Day - Oh Yeah
Cage The Elephant - Come A Little Closer
The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary
Beastie Boys - Intergalactic
Foo Fighters - The Pretender
Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name
311 - Down
Linkin Park - Numb
Kings of Leon - Sex On Fire
Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl
Alice In Chains - I Stay Away
No Doubt - Just A Girl