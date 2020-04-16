VINNIE'S SIDE PIECE PLAYLIST: 04.16.2020

Here's the playlist from the first edition of Vinnie's Side Piece, which you can hear every Thursday night at 7PM on ALT 105.3:

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Suck My Kiss

Weezer - Undone (The Sweater Song)

Green Day - Oh Yeah

Cage The Elephant - Come A Little Closer

The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary

Beastie Boys - Intergalactic

Foo Fighters - The Pretender

Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name

311 - Down

Linkin Park - Numb

Kings of Leon - Sex On Fire

Jet - Are You Gonna Be My Girl

Alice In Chains - I Stay Away

No Doubt - Just A Girl