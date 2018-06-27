Video Captures Man Calling Police On Someone For Eating A Burrito On BART

On the same week that #PermitPatty went viral and not long after we had #BBQBecky & #JoggerJoe another Bay Area person is deserving of a hashtag. This man was captured getting heated and calling for the police after a man began eating his burrito on a BART train.

The full video was first posted on reddit & it features the irate man & riders who are baffled by his reaction.

One rider can be heard saying "Someone doesn't ride BART very much" & we have to agree.