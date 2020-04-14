Video Captures Coyotes Howling In San Francisco's North Beach

Perhaps you saw a video from a few weeks back of a coyote in San Francisco following a couple and that's become just one of several videos captured of them roaming the city streets amidst the shleter in place order.

Incredible video shows coyotes howling in SF's North Beach https://t.co/ktD8tUTQ4f pic.twitter.com/CRLCDvWuuM — SFGate (@SFGate) April 14, 2020

Now a video is circulating of coyotes in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood howling with other animals calling back to them.

North Beach, Greenwich & Powell, San Francisco. Coyotes howling at almost midnight last week. -- pic.twitter.com/ABB44LGj5n — Jen (@ellewoodsgolfs) April 14, 2020

The video was captured Robb Rauen and it took place at the corner of Greenwich & Powell.

SF Animal Control advises not feeding coyotes and making loud noises to scare them away.