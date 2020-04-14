Video Captures Coyotes Howling In San Francisco's North Beach

They've been showing up more often on SF streets.

April 14, 2020
Perhaps you saw a video from a few weeks back of a coyote in San Francisco following a couple and that's become just one of several videos captured of them roaming the city streets amidst the shleter in place order.

Now a video is circulating of coyotes in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood howling with other animals calling back to them.

The video was captured Robb Rauen and it took place at the corner of Greenwich & Powell.

SF Animal Control advises not feeding coyotes and making loud noises to scare them away.

