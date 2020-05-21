250 Victoria's Secret And 50 Bath & Body Works Stores To Close Permanently

Get your bras and lotion while you can. Sadly, Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works will permanently be closing some of their stores in the U.S.A.. and Canada due to the coronavirus.

According to USA Today, approximately 250 Victoria's Secret stores and 50 Bath & Body Works stores will be shutting their doors. The locations of those stores have not been released.

L Brands, who owns both retailers, said sales had declined 37% for the quarter. The physical stores have been closed since March 17th due to the coronavirus.