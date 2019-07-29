Victims Identified In Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

On Monday morning, Gilroy PD announced that the victims of Sunday evening's shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival were a 6-year old boy, 13-year old girl and a man in his 20s.

#GilroyGarlicFestival shooting, per police:



* Ages of victims: 6-yr-old boy, 13-yr-old girl, man in 20s

* No confirmation 2nd suspect involved

* AK-47-style rifle, legally purchased in Nevada on July 9

* Police responded within 1 minute



Latest details: https://t.co/cpD3jhy3NR pic.twitter.com/0JFAZ1YbA3 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 29, 2019

The 6-year old boy was identified late Sunday night as Stephen Romero. Keyla Salazar was the 13 year old victim & Trevor Irby the adult male victim.

GILROY SHOOTING VICTIMS:



- 6-year-old boy, Stephen Romero

- 13-year-old girl

- Man in his 20s



What we know: https://t.co/nEKQpFcloO — KRON4 News (@kron4news) July 29, 2019

The 19-year old shooter was also killed.

15 others were injured.

Further details will be made available as they become public.