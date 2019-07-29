Victims Identified In Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

July 29, 2019
On Monday morning, Gilroy PD announced that the victims of Sunday evening's shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival were a 6-year old boy, 13-year old girl and a man in his 20s.

The 6-year old boy was identified late Sunday night as Stephen Romero. Keyla Salazar was the 13 year old victim & Trevor Irby the adult male victim.

The 19-year old shooter was also killed.

15 others were injured.

Further details will be made available as they become public.

