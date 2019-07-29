Victims Identified In Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting
On Monday morning, Gilroy PD announced that the victims of Sunday evening's shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival were a 6-year old boy, 13-year old girl and a man in his 20s.
* Ages of victims: 6-yr-old boy, 13-yr-old girl, man in 20s
* No confirmation 2nd suspect involved
* AK-47-style rifle, legally purchased in Nevada on July 9
* Police responded within 1 minute
The 6-year old boy was identified late Sunday night as Stephen Romero. Keyla Salazar was the 13 year old victim & Trevor Irby the adult male victim.
- 6-year-old boy, Stephen Romero
- 13-year-old girl
- Man in his 20s
The 19-year old shooter was also killed.
15 others were injured.
Further details will be made available as they become public.