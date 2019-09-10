Veterans In California Will Be Able To Adopt Animals For Free Starting In 2020

(By Julie Ledoux - Connecting Vets)

California veterans won’t have to pay adoption fees when they take a “furever” friend home from an animal shelter next year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed Senate Bill 245, which calls on animal shelters throughout the state to waive pet adoption fees for military veterans.

“This is a big win for veterans and shelter animals,” said State Sen. Liang Liang Chang, who authored the legislation.

According to Chang’s office, California is home to 2 million military veterans, including many who cope with PTS. She said a companion animal could help with their recovery efforts.

“As the saying goes, a dog is a ‘man’s best friend.’ When I’m home my four-legged companions are a part of my family,” she said. “Buster and Pepper bring me joy and laughter and I benefit from the positive effects of their companionship. Our brave heroes deserve the same happiness, and I’m glad we can reduce the barriers for bringing together veterans seeking companion animals and pets in need of a home.”

Shelters will confirm veteran status by using the state’s existing veteran’s driver’s license designation. The law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

