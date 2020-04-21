Filmed In San Francisco Earlier This Year, 'Venom' Sequel Pushes Release Date Back To 2021

Two major action movies spent February filming in San Francisco prior to the Coronavirus pandemic and now both have 2021 release dates. 'Matrix 4' is slated to be released in May of 2021, and 'Venom 2,' now titled 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' has been pushed back from October 2, 2020 to June 26, 2021.

Serkis and Marcel ---- V2 ♠️ A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Feb 22, 2020 at 7:50pm PST

Tom Hardy (Eddie Brock/Venom) & Woody Harrelson (Cletus Kasady/Carnage) were spotted filming in the Tenderloin, Palace of Fine Arts, Potrero Hill and other spots around the city for several weeks and now we'll have to wait a bit longer to see how San Francisco looks in the sequel.

Woody Harrelson has also been spotted on set in the Tenderloin filming his role as Venom's nemesis, Carnage. #Venom2https://t.co/cmKaLGYJW0 — ALT1053Radio (@ALT1053Radio) February 19, 2020

The original 'Venom' film grossed $856 million at the U.S. box office alone.