'Venom 2' Spotted Filming In San Francisco
'Matrix 4' isn't the only major film production happening in San Francisco this month. The follow-up to 2018's 'Venom' has had crews return to San Francisco for filming of the sequel.
Found #Venom2 filming a block away from my apartment tonight pic.twitter.com/2x9RQxAI9t— Blue--PandaNW-- (@nw_panda) February 17, 2020
Woody Harrelson has been seen on set filming his parts as Venom's nemesis, Cletus Kassady (Carnage).
Woody Harrelson en el set de #Venom2 #CletusKasady #Carnage pic.twitter.com/vJo5p5Oc0l— MarvelVZLA (@VzlaMarvel) February 17, 2020
Star Tom Hardy shared the first image of Harrelson as Carnage on Instagram in a since deleted post.
@tomhardy has shared a new look of Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady in the Venom sequel! It looks like they already toned down the Sideshow Bob hair which is a great start! Are you excited to see Harrelson as Carnage?
'Venom 2' crews have been blocking off areas in the Tenderloin since Sunday for filming and this marks the film's second location as they wrapped in the UK in early February.
The 'Venom' sequel hits theaters on October 2, 2020. The first film took home $856 million at the U.S. box office alone and was a major success despite poor reviews.