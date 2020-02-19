'Venom 2' Spotted Filming In San Francisco

February 19, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Venom

(Sony Pictures via AP)

Categories: 
Bay Area News
Entertainment

'Matrix 4' isn't the only major film production happening in San Francisco this month. The follow-up to 2018's 'Venom' has had crews return to San Francisco for filming of the sequel. 

Woody Harrelson has been seen on set filming his parts as Venom's nemesis, Cletus Kassady (Carnage). 

Star Tom Hardy shared the first image of Harrelson as Carnage on Instagram in a since deleted post.

@tomhardy has shared a new look of Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady in the Venom sequel! It looks like they already toned down the Sideshow Bob hair which is a great start! Are you excited to see Harrelson as Carnage?

A post shared by Movie News On Instagram-- (@updates.in.cinema) on

'Venom 2' crews have been blocking off areas in the Tenderloin since Sunday for filming and this marks the film's second location as they wrapped in the UK in early February.

The 'Venom' sequel hits theaters on October 2, 2020. The first film took home $856 million at the U.S. box office alone and was a major success despite poor reviews. 

 

Tags: 
Venom 2
San Francisco
Woody Harrelson