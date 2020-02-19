'Venom 2' Spotted Filming In San Francisco

'Matrix 4' isn't the only major film production happening in San Francisco this month. The follow-up to 2018's 'Venom' has had crews return to San Francisco for filming of the sequel.

Found #Venom2 filming a block away from my apartment tonight pic.twitter.com/2x9RQxAI9t — Blue--PandaNW-- (@nw_panda) February 17, 2020

Woody Harrelson has been seen on set filming his parts as Venom's nemesis, Cletus Kassady (Carnage).

Star Tom Hardy shared the first image of Harrelson as Carnage on Instagram in a since deleted post.

'Venom 2' crews have been blocking off areas in the Tenderloin since Sunday for filming and this marks the film's second location as they wrapped in the UK in early February.

The 'Venom' sequel hits theaters on October 2, 2020. The first film took home $856 million at the U.S. box office alone and was a major success despite poor reviews.