World famous vegan fried chicken coming to Oakland this month with Don't Be Chick'n

Don't Be Chick'n is set to bring its world famous vegan fried chicken, biscuits & shakes to Oakland this month as it pops up every Saturday - Monday at AU Lounge (2430 Broadway) from 4PM - 12AM.

Don't Be Chick'n is a black-owned vegan soul food business that previously gained notoriety in the Sacramento area before relocating to the Bay Area.

They will soon be available 7 days a week in the Bay Area and we'll keep you updated on where you can find them.