World famous vegan fried chicken coming to Oakland this month with Don't Be Chick'n
Opening in Oakland in November
Don't Be Chick'n is set to bring its world famous vegan fried chicken, biscuits & shakes to Oakland this month as it pops up every Saturday - Monday at AU Lounge (2430 Broadway) from 4PM - 12AM.
------’-- ---- ----------’-- - ---------- ------------ ---------- ---------- ----------’--•----------------•---------------- Thank you everyone for your continuous love & support❤️✊-------- will be launching in the Bay Area soon-- --: @asideofsweet thank you for capturing my vision for ------ that I have been dreaming up-- #vegan #blackownedbusiness #dontbechickn #friedchicken #bayarea
Don't Be Chick'n is a black-owned vegan soul food business that previously gained notoriety in the Sacramento area before relocating to the Bay Area.
------------,----------,----------,----------...------ Patiently waiting for our county permits to clear in Oakland, Everything is taking longer because of COVID-- I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love- slangin’ vegan fried chick’n-------- I am staying positive in the mean time given my current circumstances and practicing gratitude for the things I do have-- looking forward to the future of DBC and servicing the Bay Area and beyond..✊-- More updates coming soon.. #Dontbechickn P.s I won’t judge you for licking your screen-- --: @asideofsweet #vegan #friedchicken #blackownedbusinesses #oaklandvegan
They will soon be available 7 days a week in the Bay Area and we'll keep you updated on where you can find them.
-------- home of the ---------- ------------ ---------- ---------- ----------’-- -------- #vegan #blackownedbusiness #dontbechickn #friedchicken #californiavegan #hotchicken #eatplants