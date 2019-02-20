Vegan Mac N Cheese Festival Returns To Oakland This Saturday

February 20, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Susan Gottberg | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Food & Drink

This Saturday February 23rd the sixth annual Bay Area Vegan Mac Down is bringing you tons of vegan mac 'n cheese options to the Omni Commons (4799 Shattuck Ave.) in Oakland from 11 AM - 2 PM.

You'll get to decide who has the best vegan mac 'n cheese in the Bay, among other things.

  • Sample all entries and vote for their favorite (Prizes awarded to 1st & 2nd place)
  • Check out local food & craft vendors
  • Enter our raffle full of awesome prizes
  • Enjoy free samples

Advanced tickets are sold out & ones at the door will be $15. All proceeds benefit Factory Farming Awareness Coalition's humane education program.

Here's some of who you'll find there:

- Local food & craft vendors: GT's Kombucha, Wild Earth, S&D Jewelry, Burly Beverages, Farm Fresh to You, Beyond Meat,
Darilyn Tyrese Collections, Kuli Kuli, and more!

Ready to start your day with a "green gold" concoction? Take a look at how you can make an ordinary latte, a moringa latte --> Link in bio. #kulikulifoods #timeouttuesday

A post shared by Kuli Kuli Foods (@kulikulifoods) on



- Free samples provided by: House Kombucha, Vegan Rob's, Emmy's Organics, VegNews Magazine, GoMacro, Tiesta Tea, SkinnyPop, solidariTEA, & more.

Visit the Facebook event page for more.

Tags: 
Vegan Mac Down
Oakland