Vegan Mac N Cheese Festival Returns To Oakland This Saturday

This Saturday February 23rd the sixth annual Bay Area Vegan Mac Down is bringing you tons of vegan mac 'n cheese options to the Omni Commons (4799 Shattuck Ave.) in Oakland from 11 AM - 2 PM.

What is a Mac Down? It is a mac n’ cheese cook-off where local chefs battle it out for fame & glory, and you get to decide who goes home the victor! Join the Bay Area's 6th Annual Vegan Mac Down on February 23rd in #Oakland. https://t.co/vEKUx99rgm — Brooklyn Basin (@Brooklyn_basin) February 17, 2019

You'll get to decide who has the best vegan mac 'n cheese in the Bay, among other things.

Sample all entries and vote for their favorite (Prizes awarded to 1st & 2nd place)

Check out local food & craft vendors

Enter our raffle full of awesome prizes

Enjoy free samples

Advanced tickets are sold out & ones at the door will be $15. All proceeds benefit Factory Farming Awareness Coalition's humane education program.

Here's some of who you'll find there:

- Local food & craft vendors: GT's Kombucha, Wild Earth, S&D Jewelry, Burly Beverages, Farm Fresh to You, Beyond Meat,

Darilyn Tyrese Collections, Kuli Kuli, and more!

- Free samples provided by: House Kombucha, Vegan Rob's, Emmy's Organics, VegNews Magazine, GoMacro, Tiesta Tea, SkinnyPop, solidariTEA, & more.

