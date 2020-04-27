Vegan Brewpub Above Ground Opens In SFs Mission District
Above Ground comes from the team behind Millennium
The team behind the popular plant-based San Francisco restaurant, Millennium, have opened up a vegan brewpub in the Mission District called Above Ground. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it's currently only available to enjoy via takeout and delivery, but the restaurant is open nonetheless.
We are so excited to show you this space and feed you when we can! In the meantime, we are figuring out if we can do pick-up & delivery. @millenniumrestaurant will be offering some pizzas for pick up for a few days. Here’s our bar so far -- with some fun SF themed @mrjeremyfish art -- Stay in, stay safe, stay tuned everyone --
Taking over the space of Southpaw BBQ at 2170 Mission St. Above Ground offers vegan pizzas, pastas, salads, and much more as well as many beer options with your order. They'll also be brewing their own beer.
These beers are available with your pick-up & delivery! Feel free to add them to your orders!
While Above Ground offers lots of plant-based options, none of them come from Impossible, or Beyond, which they say they're cool with, but say isn't "their jam."
For more and to check out their menu head to abovegroundsf.com.
We just added gluten free pasta AND nut free pizza options to our menu which is available WEDS-SUN 4pm-8pm starting tomorrow! _______________________________ *please note any allergies with your orders (mention your nut allergy even if you order the nut free pizza!) so that we can be as careful as possible with preparation*