Vegan Brewpub Above Ground Opens In SFs Mission District

The team behind the popular plant-based San Francisco restaurant, Millennium, have opened up a vegan brewpub in the Mission District called Above Ground. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it's currently only available to enjoy via takeout and delivery, but the restaurant is open nonetheless.

Taking over the space of Southpaw BBQ at 2170 Mission St. Above Ground offers vegan pizzas, pastas, salads, and much more as well as many beer options with your order. They'll also be brewing their own beer.

While Above Ground offers lots of plant-based options, none of them come from Impossible, or Beyond, which they say they're cool with, but say isn't "their jam."

For more and to check out their menu head to abovegroundsf.com.