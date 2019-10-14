Vaping And Smoking Will Be Banned At California State Parks And Beaches Starting In 2020

After years of being repeatedly vetoed, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill into law that will make it illegal to smoke, or vape at California state beaches and parks. The law applies at the state's 280 state parks and along its beaches starting January 1, 2020.

Violating the law will get you a fine of $25. Smoking will still be legal in parking lots of state beaches and parks & film & TV productions won't be subject to the law.

The law hopes to create a healthier environment for people, land, and wildlife & the recent uptick in wildfires also played a role in the bill being signed into law.