Vans Warped Tour Will Return For Select Dates Next Summer

2018's final cross-country trek for the Vans Warped Tour proved there was still very much a need for the tour with nearly every date selling out with fans wanting to commemorate the tour's 24 year history. It was previously known that Warped Tour wouldn't be completely finished with it always being teased that it would return, but on a much smaller scale. Now, founder Kevin Lyman has given us hints at what to expect for 2019 - the tour's 25th year.

Plans are coming together for @VansWarpedTour 25th only thing I can say for now since many need to hold vacations dates are June 8 Cleveland, June 29-30 eastcoast, July 20-21 westcoast. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) December 17, 2018

It appears there will be five Warped dates in the summer of 2019 with one being in Cleveland, two on the east coast & two in the west coast (July 20-21). Our hope is that one of those west coast dates is a Bay Area one (the other is sure to be southern California). We'll let you know when we know anymore, but after selling out the Shoreline for it in 2018 we think we deserve it.