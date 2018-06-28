Vans Warped Tour Reveals That Blink-182 Was Supposed To Play A Surprise Set

Back in February the Vans Warped Tour twitter had said that despite efforts to book blink-182 for teh tour's final cross-country run, they couldn't due to blink's schedule.

Since then, blink-182 announced a Las Vegas residency, which has had to be put on hold due to Travis Barker's medical issues. However, had the band been able to perform it seems that they would've have joined Warped Tour for at least one surprise set, according to the tour's official Instagram:

Surprise guests continue to be announced for the tour & perhaps if Travis gets better soon then blink could still jump on a show. The final Bay Area Warped date has already passed so if they do make it onto a date it unfortunately won't be close to here, but it would still be pretty cool.

