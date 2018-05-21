Vans Warped Tour Founder Will Become College Professor This Fall

The Vans Warped Tour is set to make its final nationwide trek this summer & the tour's founder, Kevin Lyman, has made plans for what he'll do once the tour ends for good this August.

It is now official I will be becoming a Professor this fall at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music. I once said I would do @VansWarpedTour for 1 summer and then be a teacher. 24 years latter I am finally going to get to do that. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) May 21, 2018

Lyman will act as an associate professor at the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music teaching four to five classes two days a week. He'll teach music business-related classes around topics like event production, philanthropy & music, & the direction & future of the music industry.

The final Vans Warped Tour date in the Bay Area is Saturday June 23 at the Shoreline.