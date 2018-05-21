Vans Warped Tour Founder Will Become College Professor This Fall

The Vans Warped Tour is set to make its final nationwide trek this summer & the tour's founder, Kevin Lyman, has made plans for what he'll do once the tour ends for good this August.

Lyman will act as an associate professor at the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music teaching four to five classes two days a week. He'll teach music business-related classes around topics like event production, philanthropy & music, & the direction & future of the music industry.

The final Vans Warped Tour date in the Bay Area is Saturday June 23 at the Shoreline.

