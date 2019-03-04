Vans Warped Tour Founder Tried To Get My Chemical Romance To Reunite

The Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary shows, which includes a pair of dates at the Shoreline in July, are stacked with classic Warped acts like The Offspring, Good Charlotte, Sum 41, All-American Rejects just to name a few. Tour founder Kevin Lyman even tried to get My Chemical Romance back together for it.

.@KevinLyman almost made our emo dreams come true ---- https://t.co/pUqdEi52Bu — Alternative Press (@AltPress) March 3, 2019

Fans asked Lyman about several bands & he responded to one who asked about MCR.

I tried. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) March 3, 2019

It's no surprise he reached out to Gerard Way & company after the success the tour brought the band & vice versa in the mid-2000s.

While we wait for My Chemical Romance to one day reuinite the band seems content with the projects they currently have, including Gerard's solo career & 'The Umbrella Academy' success.