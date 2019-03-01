Vans Warped Tour Announces Two-Day Lineup For 25th Anniversary Shows At Shoreline

March 1, 2019
The Vans Warped Tour will celebrate its 25th anniversary with only five shows this summer. Two of those will be at Shoreline on July 20-21. Here's the lineup for the weekend:

Single-day lineups are not yet announced & two-day tickets are on sale now here.

There will be Motocross, a vert ramp for skaters, a Forever Warped photo gallery & wrestling.

