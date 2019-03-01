Vans Warped Tour Announces Two-Day Lineup For 25th Anniversary Shows At Shoreline
The Vans Warped Tour will celebrate its 25th anniversary with only five shows this summer. Two of those will be at Shoreline on July 20-21. Here's the lineup for the weekend:
Now THIS is how you celebrate 25 incredible years of Warped Tour! Over 50 iconic Warped Tour bands across multiple stages and 2 summer days at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Saturday, July 20 & Sunday, July 21
2-Day tickets on sale now
Single-day lineups are not yet announced & two-day tickets are on sale now here.
There will be Motocross, a vert ramp for skaters, a Forever Warped photo gallery & wrestling.
JULY 20+21 • MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA We are making a triumphant return to the Bay Area for a special 25th Anniversary 2-day event! tickets on sale now