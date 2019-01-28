The Vans Warped Tour Announces Two-Day Festival At Shoreline This Summer

The Vans Warped Tour will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2019 with five dates around the country and the Bay Area will get TWO of them. Over the weekend of July 20-21 there will be two full days of music at the Shoreline.

25 YEARS OF THE VANS WARPED TOUR

-- Feb 25 • Pre-Sale Tickets On Sale

-- March 1 • Lineups Announced

-- March 1 • Tickets On Sale

ℹ https://t.co/rSuGQJH0ta#vanswarpedtour #warpedtour #foreverwarped pic.twitter.com/YZ4OUv50Xj — Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) January 28, 2019

Pre-sale begins February 25th & the lineup announcement will be on March 1.

Last year's Vans Warped Tour date at Shoreline, which was believed to be the final Bay Area date ever for the tour, sold out. Founder Kevin Lyman has been outspoken about his love for bringing the tour to the Bay Area and mentioned that many of the first bands to play Warped had Bay Area ties, “I think probably close to half the bands on the first Warped Tour had some tie to the Bay Area,” remembers Lyman, “there was the up-and-coming band The Deftones, and then of course the Fat Wreck [Chords> roster – Good Riddance, No Use For A Name, Face to Face, and Tilt.”

