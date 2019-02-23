Vans Warped Tour Announces Special Two-Day Tickets For Shoreline Shows This Summer
The Vans Warped Tour is returning to the Bay Area for two very special 25th anniversary shows this July & while the lineups for each date don't come out until Friday March 1st, Warped announced special 2-day tickets that will be available beginning Monday February 25th.
Beggining at 10AM Monday there will be 1,000 early bird GA tickets available for $99 that get you into both days. After that the price for a two-day ticket rises to $120.
For tickets to the July 20 & 21 dates head here.
We'll have the lineup for you on March 1st & general on-sale tickets will begin that morning. Founder Kevin Lyman has been hyping it up.
It’s one of those awesome days when you are just about to put the final touches on @VansWarpedTour 25th line-up and in a random conversation you reconnect with someone from tours past and now they may jump in for the party! Hope we can make it work.— KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) February 22, 2019