Vans Warped Tour Announces Special Two-Day Tickets For Shoreline Shows This Summer

The Vans Warped Tour is returning to the Bay Area for two very special 25th anniversary shows this July & while the lineups for each date don't come out until Friday March 1st, Warped announced special 2-day tickets that will be available beginning Monday February 25th.

Beggining at 10AM Monday there will be 1,000 early bird GA tickets available for $99 that get you into both days. After that the price for a two-day ticket rises to $120.

For tickets to the July 20 & 21 dates head here.

We'll have the lineup for you on March 1st & general on-sale tickets will begin that morning. Founder Kevin Lyman has been hyping it up.