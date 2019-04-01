Vans Warped Tour Announces Single-Day Lineups; Adds More Bands For 25th Anniversary Weekend At Shoreline

The Vans Warped Tour is coming to Shoreline for a whole weekend this July to celebrate its 25th anniversary & today they announced the single-day lineups & made some additions, as well.

Single-day tickets have also been put on sale for $71 + fees.

The additions to the lineup include:

Hyro The Hero

Meg & Dia

ONE OK ROCK

Teenage Bottlerocket

The World Over

Travie McCoy (of Gym Class Heroes)

Twiztid

Yungblud

For tickets head here.