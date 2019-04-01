Vans Warped Tour Announces Single-Day Lineups; Adds More Bands For 25th Anniversary Weekend At Shoreline
April 1, 2019
The Vans Warped Tour is coming to Shoreline for a whole weekend this July to celebrate its 25th anniversary & today they announced the single-day lineups & made some additions, as well.
Single day tickets for Warped Tour’s 25th Anniversary Celebration at Shoreline Amphitheatre are available now! Link in our story-- --
Single-day tickets have also been put on sale for $71 + fees.
The additions to the lineup include:
- Hyro The Hero
- Meg & Dia
- ONE OK ROCK
- Teenage Bottlerocket
- The World Over
- Travie McCoy (of Gym Class Heroes)
- Twiztid
- Yungblud
For tickets head here.