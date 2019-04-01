Vans Warped Tour Announces Single-Day Lineups; Adds More Bands For 25th Anniversary Weekend At Shoreline

The Vans Warped Tour is coming to Shoreline for a whole weekend this July to celebrate its 25th anniversary & today they announced the single-day lineups & made some additions, as well.

Single-day tickets have also been put on sale for $71 + fees.

The additions to the lineup include:

  • Hyro The Hero
  • Meg & Dia
  • ONE OK ROCK
  • Teenage Bottlerocket
  • The World Over
  • Travie McCoy (of Gym Class Heroes)
  • Twiztid
  • Yungblud

