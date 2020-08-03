Vans Unveils New 'The Simpsons' Collection Coming This Week

More than 13 years after Vans launched their first Simpsons collection for the 'Simpsons' movie in the summer of 2007, the company has unveiled their latest collection dedicated to "America's favorite family". The shoes, shirts, backpacks and more will be available starting Friday August 7th.

America’s favorite family comes to life in the new The Simpsons x Vans collection, arriving soon. https://t.co/elVpPQOmgW pic.twitter.com/hsLU75AHbm — Vans (@VANS_66) August 3, 2020

Characters featured in the collection include Bart, Lisa, Homer, Marge & Maggie as well as other show favorites like Krusty, Otto, Moe, Lenny & Carl. You can grab all of the gear here.

Vans x The Simpsons



Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/RaOaRDCXgS — SAINT (@saint) August 3, 2020